KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Brian Bull, KLCC Lead Reporter and Professor of Journalism at the University of Oregon

“I feel like I’ve had half a lifetime of experience to share, and conversely the young generation of reporters has a lot to share with me,” said Brian Bull, KLCC lead reporter and soon-to-be professor at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications.

And what is KLCC’s loss, is certainly the profession of journalism’s gain.

Later this year, Bull will become a full-time instructor at the U of O and will provide his experience and talent to aspiring reporters.

Since 2016, KLCC listeners have heard his voice on the air. He brought to KLCC more than 25 years of public radio experience including stints at NPR national, Twin Cities Public Television and more. In that time, he’s won dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.

In addition to reporting for KLCC, Brian recently became the lead interviewer and consultant for the Public Radio Oral History Project, and as an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, Bull has worked with NPR's Next Generation Project geared towards diversifying the ranks of tomorrow's journalists.

