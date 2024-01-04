© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Katie Brown, Founder of Scorpion Creek Ranch

By Michael Dunne
Published January 4, 2024 at 8:41 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Katie Brown
Katie Brown

Katie Brown has always been an entrepreneur and has launched many businesses including restaurants and her own clothing line. But her latest venture is also her most intriguing, launching a recovery and rejuvenation ranch where at-risk and homeless youth can get a fresh start to secure a better future in a rural and positive environment.

Dubbed, Scorpion Creek Ranch, Brown talks to Oregon Rainmakers about how she wants to create a new facility in the community dedicated to nurturing the potential of underserved youth, aged 14-18, who have faced adversity and lack the necessary resources to flourish in life and contribute positively to their community.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes