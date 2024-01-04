KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Katie Brown, Founder of Scorpion Creek Ranch
Katie Brown has always been an entrepreneur and has launched many businesses including restaurants and her own clothing line. But her latest venture is also her most intriguing, launching a recovery and rejuvenation ranch where at-risk and homeless youth can get a fresh start to secure a better future in a rural and positive environment.
Dubbed, Scorpion Creek Ranch, Brown talks to Oregon Rainmakers about how she wants to create a new facility in the community dedicated to nurturing the potential of underserved youth, aged 14-18, who have faced adversity and lack the necessary resources to flourish in life and contribute positively to their community.