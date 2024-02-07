© 2024 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Diane Retallack, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Eugene Concert Choir and Orchestra

By Michael Dunne
Published February 7, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Eugene Concert Choir & Orchestra
Black is Beautiful
Eugene Concert Choir & Orchestra

Dr. Diane Retallack, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Eugene Concert Choir, has led the organization since 1985. The choir is launching their album, Black is Beautiful, which was recorded with guest choir EXIGENCE on May 7, 2023 at the Hult Center

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL is an ode to hope in the face of injustice. This Navona Records release showcases music by Black composers that shed light on the Black experience including two choral masterworks: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed by Joel Thompson and Dr. Undine Smith Moore’s oratorio Scenes from the Life of a Martyr.

Black IS BEAUTIFUL is set to released on February 9th. You can preview the album here:

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
