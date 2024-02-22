© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Bethany Cartledge, Executive Director, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County

By Michael Dunne
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:49 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Bethany Cartledge
Kelly Lyon
Bethany Cartledge

Oregon Rainmakers talked to Bethany Cartledge, Executive Director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVdP) of Lane County.

The board named Cartledge the new Executive Director late last year. She replaces Terry McDonald who led the organization for nearly 40 years.

As the largest nonprofit social-services agency in Lane County, SVdP assists more than 35,000 people annually with life-stabilizing resources. It also employs more than 650 full-time staff and has stakeholders at every level of the communities it serves.

Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes