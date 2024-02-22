KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Bethany Cartledge, Executive Director, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County

Oregon Rainmakers talked to Bethany Cartledge, Executive Director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVdP) of Lane County.

The board named Cartledge the new Executive Director late last year. She replaces Terry McDonald who led the organization for nearly 40 years.

As the largest nonprofit social-services agency in Lane County, SVdP assists more than 35,000 people annually with life-stabilizing resources. It also employs more than 650 full-time staff and has stakeholders at every level of the communities it serves.