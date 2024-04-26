KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Katie Urhausen, Co-Founder and Board President of Circle of Friends School

Katie Urhausen is the Co-Founder and Board President of Circle of Friends School in Eugene. Katie is a tireless advocate for youth with complex disabilities and their families. Katie and her husband have also started the DLX Family Foundation.

Circle of Friends School, an organization that has served the educational, social and developmental needs of youth with complex disabilities (and their families) since fall of 2023. Circle of Friends has provided day camps, summer programming, after-school programming, and respite care for youth and families since 2018.