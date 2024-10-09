© 2024 KLCC

Rank the vote: Ranked Choice on the Oregon Ballot

By Michael Dunne
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Oregon has a pretty effective and user-friendly voting system. 100% by mail, so that Oregon voters from downtown Portland to the smallest town in Eastern Oregon can peruse the ballot at their kitchen table over a cup of coffee and mark their choice of candidates and propositions.

What could be better than that?

Well, this November, a new way of voting is on the ballot and if it passes, would certainly make a change to the way Oregonians select candidates. Measure 117 would usher in a new system called Ranked Choice Voting. To many it’s a great new system that basically allows the electorate to rank candidates by order of preference instead of a binary choice between contenders.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from both sides of this issue. One group who enthusiastically supports it, and another who thinks it creates more problems than it solves.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
