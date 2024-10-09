Rank the vote: Ranked Choice on the Oregon Ballot

Oregon has a pretty effective and user-friendly voting system. 100% by mail, so that Oregon voters from downtown Portland to the smallest town in Eastern Oregon can peruse the ballot at their kitchen table over a cup of coffee and mark their choice of candidates and propositions.

What could be better than that?

Well, this November, a new way of voting is on the ballot and if it passes, would certainly make a change to the way Oregonians select candidates. Measure 117 would usher in a new system called Ranked Choice Voting. To many it’s a great new system that basically allows the electorate to rank candidates by order of preference instead of a binary choice between contenders.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from both sides of this issue. One group who enthusiastically supports it, and another who thinks it creates more problems than it solves.

Show links:

Equal Vote Coalition

Oregon Ranked Choice Voting

