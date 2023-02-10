The Good and Bad in Public Education

Oregon on the Record spoke with school superintendents, nonprofits and political leaders to understand the challenges, problems and innovations within our public education system.

Today’s youth have to deal with such issues such as homelessness, cyberbullying, and mental health crises along with traditional struggles with academic pressure trying to fit in.

On the program, we talked about the challenges kids experience in the public education system throughout the community. From the coast to Bend to Eugene, our children and teenagers face obstacles their parents never did. Luckily, they also have teachers, administrators and outside organizations that are engaged in finding creative solutions.

We talked to the superintendents of the Siuslaw, Bend/La Pine and Eugene 4J school districts as well as a nonprofit education support organization Connected Lane County and a state representative to hear how they are endeavoring to provide relevant education that sets our youth up for success.