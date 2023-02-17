© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Oregon on the Record (3000 × 3000 px) (1).png
Oregon on the Record

Juliana vs. the United States: What’s next?

By Michael Dunne
Published February 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM PST
cityclub1109.jpg
Rachel McDonald
/
KLCC
Kelsey Juliana (center) was an original plaintiff whom the lawsuit is named after

Nearly a decade ago, 21 youth plaintiffs, some not even in their teens, filed suit against the federal government for not doing enough to combat climate change.

Today, Oregon On The Record spoke with the executive director of Our Children’s Trust Julian Olsen, the nonprofit behind the lawsuit to learn about where the case stands today, and also what the future may hold.

We also talked to one of the original plaintiffs, Sahara Valentine, about her role back than and what she is doing now to help the environment.

Professor Mary Wood, a University of Oregon law professor shared with us the legal principle that is the foundation of the lawsuit, and Eugene Weekly Editor, Camilla Mortensen provided context for the large amount of media attention the case continues to draw.

Oregon on the Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
