Oregon on the Record (3000 × 3000 px) (1).png
Oregon on the Record

Oregon Outdoors: The Beauty and the Danger

By Michael Dunne
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM PST
pexels-oziel-gómez-868097.jpg
Oziel Gomez
Pexels
/

Oregon On The Record spoke with outdoor recreation experts to hear about the amazing opportunities, but also the dangers in venturing into the woods and the ways hikers, climber, boaters and more can stay safe.

We talked with author Bill Sullivan who writes authoritative books and columns on hiking in Oregon; Maryanne Reiter who is a leader with Eugene’s Obsidians hiking and climbing club; Matt Peterson, the outdoor recreation coordinator for the Willamette National Forest, and Tim Chase, the Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue Coordinator.

Each expert provided their extensive wisdom about the best ways to enjoy our wild areas, while remaining comfortable and safe.

With millions of people venturing into the outdoors every year, they discussed the issues of overcrowding, crime and backcountry dangers and how to avoid them.

For more information about outdoor recreation and to learn more about our guests, please visit the following links:

Bill Sullivan

The Obsidians

Willamette National Forest

Lane County Search and Rescue

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
