Oregon Outdoors: The Beauty and the Danger

Oregon On The Record spoke with outdoor recreation experts to hear about the amazing opportunities, but also the dangers in venturing into the woods and the ways hikers, climber, boaters and more can stay safe.

We talked with author Bill Sullivan who writes authoritative books and columns on hiking in Oregon; Maryanne Reiter who is a leader with Eugene’s Obsidians hiking and climbing club; Matt Peterson, the outdoor recreation coordinator for the Willamette National Forest, and Tim Chase, the Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue Coordinator.

Each expert provided their extensive wisdom about the best ways to enjoy our wild areas, while remaining comfortable and safe.

With millions of people venturing into the outdoors every year, they discussed the issues of overcrowding, crime and backcountry dangers and how to avoid them.

For more information about outdoor recreation and to learn more about our guests, please visit the following links:

Bill Sullivan

The Obsidians

Willamette National Forest

Lane County Search and Rescue

