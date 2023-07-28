© 2023 KLCC

Oregon on the Record

Walk at Your Own Risk: The Disturbing Rise in Pedestrian Fatalities

By Michael Dunne
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT
On Oregon On The Record, a group of engineers and traffic planning experts talked about an issue that has flown somewhat under the radar: the steady increase in pedestrian traffic deaths in our nation, state and region.

That increase over the last few years has culminated in some truly tragic numbers: 7,800 national pedestrian deaths, 88 in Oregon and 4 in Eugene. And while those numbers seem small when compared to massive crises like COVID, almost every accident is entirely preventable.

Talking with experts including Michelle Godfrey with ODOT, Logan Telles with the City of Eugene, Robin Lewis with the City of Bend and Transportation Engineering professor, David Hurwitz of OSU, the causes of pedestrian fatalities come down to several key factors:

  • A built environment that places cars before pedestrians
  • Intoxicated drivers
  • Cars that are larger and heavier
  • Poor visibility, especially at night

These experts also talked about design solutions where a better use of engineering to either separate roadways or lessen the time pedestrians co-mingle with cars is key to a future with less and less pedestrian death.

Oregon on the Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
