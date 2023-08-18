Arts Institutions in our Community: The Curtain is Up, But Challenges Remain

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we talked with leaders at some of our most prominent performance organizations, the Eugene Ballet, the Oregon Bach Festival and the Eugene Symphony and hear how they are recovering after enduring the existential crisis of the Pandemic. Many of their fans are returning, but they are also working to ensure that new and more diverse audiences become fans as well.

Arts and culture help define and community and these leaders talked about ways their key institutions are moving toward that mission and the distance they still need to travel to get back to a healthy normal.

Our guests included:



James Boyd with the Oregon Bach Festival

Julie Winsel with the Eugene Symphony

Josh Neckels with the Eugene Ballet

Jill Burke, Arts and Culture Reporter with KLCC

Each took stock of the fact of the huge hurdles these arts and cultural venues had to overcome just to be able to open their doors once again.

Below are links to each organization:

Eugene Symphony

Eugene Ballet

Oregon Bach Festival

KLCC's Arts and Culture Shortcut