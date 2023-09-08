The Pacific Crest Trail: The People and the Problems that Visit Oregon’s Most Famous Path

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, listeners heard from a variety of voices about the Pacific Crest Trail. One of the nation’s most iconic trails, the PCT, which winds from Mexico to Canada including 450 miles of your state attracts thousands of hikers each year.

From wily veterans who hiked the trail decades before it became a household name, to a new breed of extreme athlete that tries to lay waste to the thousands of its miles, the PCT for outdoor enthusiasts is their Mecca.

Yet, its popularity and its location create enormous challenges for the PCT. Overcrowding and climate change-fueled wild fires are a real problem for the trail and the people who support its very existence.

Guests on the show included:



Scott Wilkinson, Director of Content for the PCT Association

Zach Urness, Outdoor Writer for the Salem Statesman Journal

Meg McNabb, who hiked the PCT back in the 1980s.

And Emily Halnon, who set the record for fastest trail run of the PCT’s Oregon section

To learn more about the PCT, go to the PCT Association link below.

PCTA