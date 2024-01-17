Social Distortion: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Social Media

If you were asked to name something that is both universally loved, and universally hated, chances are you’d say social media. What other aspect of our lives gets so much scrutiny and outright derision, yet also gets so much of our attention and effort.

Some say social media is a cesspool of racism and hatred, others say it’s a colossal waste of time and other say it contributes to our sense of isolation. Yet, its also an amazing connector and creator of community

Today on Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from two University of Oregon professors - Kelli Matthews and Damian Radcliffe - who study social media and its impact. Through their study and analysis, they see a very muddled picture of what social media is, what it can do, and what it might become. What’s clear is that it has become a central part of our lives no matter our age, social economic status or political affiliation.

One might say that today’s show is all about the good, the bad, and the ugly of social media.

