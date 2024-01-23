© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

When, Not If: Learning How to Be Prepared for the Next Weather Emergency

By Michael Dunne
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Man looking at fallen tree.
Photo provided by the Cascades Raptor Center.
In this undated photo, a returning staff member at the Cascades Raptor Center stares at the damage caused by falling trees and heavy ice.

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from two emergency preparedness experts and get their advice and counsel about how to better prepare for the next emergency, be it snow, wildfire, or earthquakes. Carrie Karl, Director of Risk and Emergency Management for the City of Bend and Kayla Thompson, Public Outreach Coordinator for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management talk about everything from making a family plan, stocking up on the right supplies, to getting to better know your neighbors. After all, in many emergency situations, the most reliable and accessible person who can help out, just might be you.

Helpful links:

Oregon Alert System

Individual Preparedness

Community Response Team

City of Bend Emergency Preparedness
 

