When, Not If: Learning How to Be Prepared for the Next Weather Emergency

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from two emergency preparedness experts and get their advice and counsel about how to better prepare for the next emergency, be it snow, wildfire, or earthquakes. Carrie Karl, Director of Risk and Emergency Management for the City of Bend and Kayla Thompson, Public Outreach Coordinator for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management talk about everything from making a family plan, stocking up on the right supplies, to getting to better know your neighbors. After all, in many emergency situations, the most reliable and accessible person who can help out, just might be you.

Helpful links:

Oregon Alert System

Individual Preparedness

Community Response Team

City of Bend Emergency Preparedness



