Oregon On The Record

Eugene Mayor Vinis, City Manager Medary Talk New Eugene City Hall

By Michael Dunne
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:50 PM PST
EWEB's old headquarters is on the Willamette River
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
EWEB's old headquarters on the Willamette River, will become the new Eugene City Hall

For the first time in more than a decade, Eugene will have a true and functional city hall. Since 2012 due to concerns over a lack of seismic stability in the case of a severe earthquake all city employees have been spread out throughout downtown Eugene at leased space at Lane Community College and other buildings. Beginning this June, the somewhat nomadic city hall employees will head over to the new facility located at the the former EWEB riverfront Headquarters.

Today on Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Mayor Lucy Vinis and City Manager Sarah Medary about the process to make this new city hall a reality, the process for moving hundreds of employees over to the new building, and what finally having a true city hall – on the banks of the Willamette, will mean for Eugene.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
