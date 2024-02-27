Friends of Trees, Sperry Tree Care Sprout Urban Forest Wisdom

Living in Western and Central Oregon means living among two forests – the one right outside the city, and the one within – the urban forest.

And while many of the trees in these two forests may look the same– there are major differences and major challenges to each. Whereas wildfire is a year-round danger to our wilderness trees, something as simple as neglect can greatly harm the trees in our neighborhoods. While the last ice storm created havoc in the more sensitive urban forest, most of the stronger wilderness trees just shrugged it off.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Erik Burke, the Local Director of Friends of Trees and local arborist Gritz Kuhn of Sperry Tree Care about the health of our urban forest trees and what all of can do to help them thrive. They’ll also talk about the incredible benefits we derive from trees including better mental health, better air and higher property values. Trees are a gift that we enjoy today, and should nurture so that our ancestors can enjoy them hundreds of years from now.

Show links:

Friends of Trees

Sperry Tree Care

