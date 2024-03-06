© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

A Journalist's Life: Our Conversation with Nicholas Kristof

By Michael Dunne
Published March 6, 2024 at 2:30 PM PST
Nicholas Kristof on his Yamhill, Oregon Farm
David Hume Kennerly
Nicholas Kristof on his Oregon Farm

Growing up in Yamhill, Oregon and riding the bus every day to and from school and the family farm, it seemed like a lifetime away from where he would end up later in life - becoming one of the nation’s preeminent journalist’s, traveling the world and ultimately winning not one but two Pulitzer Prizes at the New York Times.

You could say that Nicholas Kristof’s life story reads like a classic Hollywood movie where the rural kid grows up to conquer the big city.

Yet, Kristof never forgot where he came from, and even though he wrote award-winning stories from far-flung locals like China and Africa, he always considered himself grounded in rural Oregon.

So much so that he eventually decided to run for the state’s governor and try and help bridge the divide between the small towns and big cities.

Today on Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Nicholas Kristof and his thoughts about Oregon, America, and where we are headed.

Nicholas Kristof - New York Times

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
