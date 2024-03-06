A Journalist's Life: Our Conversation with Nicholas Kristof

Growing up in Yamhill, Oregon and riding the bus every day to and from school and the family farm, it seemed like a lifetime away from where he would end up later in life - becoming one of the nation’s preeminent journalist’s, traveling the world and ultimately winning not one but two Pulitzer Prizes at the New York Times.

You could say that Nicholas Kristof’s life story reads like a classic Hollywood movie where the rural kid grows up to conquer the big city.

Yet, Kristof never forgot where he came from, and even though he wrote award-winning stories from far-flung locals like China and Africa, he always considered himself grounded in rural Oregon.

So much so that he eventually decided to run for the state’s governor and try and help bridge the divide between the small towns and big cities.

Today on Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Nicholas Kristof and his thoughts about Oregon, America, and where we are headed.

Show links:

Nicholas Kristof - New York Times

