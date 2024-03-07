Science and Wonder: When Whales Strand on our Coast

If you’re lucky, sometimes you can see them, or at least their spouts, as they swim along the coast. And certainly, people marvel at them on TV screens as they breach majestically out of the water.

Whales are one of, if not the most majestic creature in nature. From the gigantic blue whale to the diminutive pilot whale.

But of course, sometimes that majesty is cut short, when the occasional whale washed up on Oregon shores, as a massive 46 foot fin whale recently did at Sunset Beach.

And even though this bloated and rotting carcass is a far cry from the splendor of a living whale, it presents an amazing opportunity for science.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record you’ll hear from two authoritative voices about whales, whale stranding's, and whale deaths that happen from time to time along the coast. Tiffany Boothe, an assistant director of the Seaside aquarium and Jim Rice, a member of Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute weigh in on the life and death of whales along Oregon’s shores.

