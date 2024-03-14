© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Women of Change: Celebrating Women of Color in Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published March 14, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone, Founder of Brand Zanele Collective (left) and Joy Alise Davis, Executive Director of Imagine Black
Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone, Founder of Brand Zanele Collective (left) and Joy Alise Davis, Executive Director of Imagine Black

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from two women - Joy Alise Davis, the Executive Director of Imagine Blackand Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone, founder of Brand Zanele Collective - who've created a new web series called Women of Change which focuses on Oregon black women leaders in the areas of public health, education and tourism.

The series is presented on a format called the Black Possibilities App and will highlight the achievements and wisdom of these women and also underscore the challenges that remain for women of color in Oregon.

Most know about the fact that in Oregon, our governor, speaker of the house, attorney general and several CEO’s, have achieved a status that would have been hard to believe a generation ago.

However, when it comes to women of color, many of us are less cognizant of the heights they’ve achieved in our state. And in the middle of March, where we celebrate Women’s History Month, Women of Change is shining a light on some of these amazing leaders.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
