In Hot Water: An OSU Study Shows Marine Heatwaves Are Hurting Oceans

By Michael Dunne
Published March 20, 2024 at 4:15 PM PDT
Lane Anderson
Unsplash
Lane Anderson

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from a scientist, Dylan Gomes, who authored a study while at Oregon State University which shows that due to heat waves the Pacific Ocean food web is being disrupted. Due to warmer temperatures, new organisms have moved in and crowded out key species at the bottom of the food web.

Food webs have at their base, plants or microscopic animals that feed on the sun’s energy and then in turn, other animals feed on them. But what happens if a certain organisms absorb all of that solar energy, but isn't eaten by other creatures in the food web? Basically, the system can shut down entirely - to the detriment of the entire ecosystem.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
