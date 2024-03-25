© 2024 KLCC

Loneliness: our silent mental health crisis

By Michael Dunne
Published March 25, 2024 at 3:30 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from a local psychologist, Alison Canino, Executive Director of South Lane Mental Health, about the mental health challenge of loneliness in our community. Additionally, we talk with Robert Illig, a local entrepreneur who created an app to help move people away from their devices toward real and meaningful in-person connections.

According the Centers for Disease Control social isolation and loneliness are major catalysts for serious health issues.

For example, social isolation significantly increases risk of premature death, increases risk of dementia by 50%, increases risk of hear disease and stroke, increases rates of depression, anxiety and suicide, and is a factor in more visits to the emergency room and hospital.

And unfortunately, the issue of loneliness among all age groups is increasing with the forced isolation of COVID being a major accelerate.

Show links:
South Lane Mental Health
Sidekick

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
