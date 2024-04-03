Filling the gap: Rep. Nathanson's efforts to reduce PeaceHealth loss

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Eugene representative Nancy Nathanson in the Oregon legislature about her efforts to reduce travel and wait times borne from PeaceHealth vacating Eugene.

It’s now been four months since PeaceHealth closed its University District Hospital in Eugene. Now, the city stands as the largest municipality without its own medical center in the state.

The metro area used to have three hospitals with emergency rooms and that has been reduced to just two. People in Eugene either have to drive themselves to Springfield or take an ambulance a good deal further than they used to. This is increasing travel times and wait times for patients.

To help alleviate the strain, leaders at every level - include the House of Representatives - have stepped to try and make the best of bad situation.