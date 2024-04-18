The doctor is in: Dr. Luedtke on health concerns in the county

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Lane County’s leading voice on public health, Dr. Patrick Luedtke about widespread health problems in the community and what can be done about them.

Since the height of the pandemic, the county has seen a disturbing rise in such treatable diseases as pertussis, measles, syphilis, alcoholism and more. And these increases are happening at a time when the region is seeing worrying declines in healthcare professionals burned out by the generational challenge of COVID.