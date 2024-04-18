© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
The doctor is in: Dr. Luedtke on health concerns in the county

By Michael Dunne
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:17 PM PDT
Dr. Patrick Luedtke
Lane County Public Health
Dr. Patrick Luedtke

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Lane County’s leading voice on public health, Dr. Patrick Luedtke about widespread health problems in the community and what can be done about them.

Since the height of the pandemic, the county has seen a disturbing rise in such treatable diseases as pertussis, measles, syphilis, alcoholism and more. And these increases are happening at a time when the region is seeing worrying declines in healthcare professionals burned out by the generational challenge of COVID.

Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
