© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Earth Day in Oregon: Progress and setback

By Michael Dunne
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:41 PM PDT
Pexels
Nursery Art
Pexels

Today is Earth Day. For 54 years, individuals and communities have used this day to recognize the need to defend our environment and promote sustainability.

So, how are we doing as a state and a community?

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, we talk with Sristi Kamal of the Western Environmental Law Center and Representative Pam Marsh, chair of the House Committee on Climate, Energy and Environment .

In their view, Oregon’s record on environmental sustainability is a little like hiking up a sand dune on the coast. One step forward, one step back, then another forward. Progress is being made, but the overall journey is slow and painstaking. The ultimate question is whether that progress is fast enough to make a meaningful difference in the face of climate change.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes