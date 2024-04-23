© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Battle in Bend: Conflict over the city's DEI program

By Michael Dunne
Published April 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Bend, Oregon
Pexels
Bend, Oregon

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from OPB's Emily Cureton Cook about her recent story detailing with racist and hateful comments at the City of Bend's Human Rights and Equity Commission meeting. You'll also hear from the city's Equity and Inclusion Director Andrés Portela III, who was there.

During an online public comment period, several individuals used their time to rail against DEI, and worse, make overtly racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ comments.

The City and the Human Rights Commission are now dealing with the fallout.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes