Battle in Bend: Conflict over the city's DEI program

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from OPB's Emily Cureton Cook about her recent story detailing with racist and hateful comments at the City of Bend's Human Rights and Equity Commission meeting. You'll also hear from the city's Equity and Inclusion Director Andrés Portela III, who was there.

During an online public comment period, several individuals used their time to rail against DEI, and worse, make overtly racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ comments.

The City and the Human Rights Commission are now dealing with the fallout.