To The Gorge: A local author's new book about running and grief

By Michael Dunne
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:08 PM PDT
Cover: To The Gorge
Emily Halnon
Cover: To The Gorge

In her new book – To The Gorge – local runner and author, Emily Halnon talks about her record-breaking run of Oregon's Pacific Crest Trail but also about trying to overcome the grief of her mother’s ultimate loosing battle with cancer.

Halnon, an ultramarathoner from Eugene, ran the fastest known time of the Oregon section of the PCT. But in her book she writes about how that amazing feat wasn’t the greatest challenge she had to overcome.

She talks about how dealing with the grief of her mother's death pushed her to take on a state-sized challenge of running 460 miles in less than 8 days.

It’s a story of tremendous hurdles, heartbreaking struggle, but ultimately the triumph of family and human spirit.

To The Gorge

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
