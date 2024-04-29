© 2024 KLCC

Is homelessness a crime? The Grants Pass case before SCOTUS

By Michael Dunne
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Tent encampment
OPB
Tent encampment

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we are going to start a two-part series on the issue of homelessness in our community - within the shadow of the historic Supreme Court Case dealing with policing of the homeless in Grants Pass Oregon. On part one you’ll hear from Tung Yin, a law professor from Lewis and Clark College, and Lieutenant Jeremey Sullivan and Officer Jackson Stramler of Eugene PD about the legalities of the case and current policing policies in cities.

If you ask any local business, community or political leader what is the biggest challenge we face, they’d almost all say a lack of housing and issues with those who are unhoused. It permeates almost any discussion in our region.

And right now, this case will, in part, determine if being without shelter is in and of itself a crime.

