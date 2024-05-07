Eugene Mayoral Candidate Forum
On this edition of Oregon On The Record; a candidate forum with the three people running to be Eugene's next mayor. The candidates are:
- Kaarin Knudson: An architect, author and founder of an affordable housing nonprofit.
- Shanaè Joyce-Stringer: An educator who’s worked at Eugene 4J School District, Lane Education Services District and owns a life-coaching business.
- Stefan Strek: An entrepreneur and artist.
There are many challenges facing the city and each candidate weighed in on a number of questions relating to issues listeners are most interested in including:
Homelessness and housing
Environmental sustainability
Healthcare services in Eugene
Transportation
Business and economic development
A potential Eugene Emeralds Stadium