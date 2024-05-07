Eugene Mayoral Candidate Forum

On this edition of Oregon On The Record; a candidate forum with the three people running to be Eugene's next mayor. The candidates are:

Kaarin Knudson: An architect, author and founder of an affordable housing nonprofit.

Shanaè Joyce-Stringer: An educator who’s worked at Eugene 4J School District, Lane Education Services District and owns a life-coaching business.

Stefan Strek: An entrepreneur and artist.

There are many challenges facing the city and each candidate weighed in on a number of questions relating to issues listeners are most interested in including:

Homelessness and housing

Environmental sustainability

Healthcare services in Eugene

Transportation

Business and economic development

A potential Eugene Emeralds Stadium

