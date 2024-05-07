© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Eugene Mayoral Candidate Forum

By Michael Dunne
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:42 PM PDT
KLCC Mayoral Forum (left to right) Stefan Strek, Kaarin Knudson, Shanae' Joyce Stringer and Michael Dunne
Brooke Bumgardner - KLCC
KLCC Mayoral Forum (left to right) Stefan Strek, Kaarin Knudson, Shanae' Joyce Stringer and Michael Dunne

On this edition of Oregon On The Record; a candidate forum with the three people running to be Eugene's next mayor. The candidates are:

  • Kaarin Knudson: An architect, author and founder of an affordable housing nonprofit.
  • Shanaè Joyce-Stringer: An educator who’s worked at Eugene 4J School District, Lane Education Services District and owns a life-coaching business.
  • Stefan Strek: An entrepreneur and artist.

There are many challenges facing the city and each candidate weighed in on a number of questions relating to issues listeners are most interested in including:
Homelessness and housing
Environmental sustainability
Healthcare services in Eugene
Transportation
Business and economic development
A potential Eugene Emeralds Stadium

Oregon On The Record May 2024 primary
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
