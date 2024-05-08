© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Protests and the media: Coverage and also collaboration

By Michael Dunne
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:22 PM PDT
Nathan Wilk
KLCC
Nathan Wilk

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Will Yurman, an Instructor of Journalism at the University of Oregon and Evan Reynolds of the Daily Emerald about how the media covers college protests.

If a media story is like a recipe, than the campus protests seen across the nation and in Eugene have all the perfect ingredients: Angry students chanting and yelling? Check. The visual of brightly colored tents occupying quads and lawns? Check. The potential for and real-time clashes with police. Check.

Those ingredients make it easy to answer the when, what, and where of the media coverage, but sometimes the how and even the why are more difficult to answer.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
