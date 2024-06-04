Flying high: Eugene Airport looks to serve even more passengers

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Andrew Martz, the Assistant Director of the Eugene Airport and learn about how they plan to expand the airport, accommodate more overall need and use patterns, and look to attract even more carriers to get passengers to and from the places they want go.

The Eugene Airport, or EUG, is a critical part of the community’s overall infrastructure environment that has to serve myriad needs in our region. It’s a hub for business travelers to the Silicon Shire. It’s a major port of entry for tourists visiting the coast, Willamette Valley and the Cascades. And it’s the first place many national and international athletes see in the community when they compete in the region's world-class sports venues.

