Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Ailsa Chang, host of NPR's All Things Considered

By Michael Dunne
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:36 PM PDT
Ailsa Chang
Brooke Bumgardner | KLCC
Ailsa Chang

Ailsa Chang, host of NPR’s All things Considered, is one of the top broadcast journalists in the nation. She’s won numerous awards and accolades and became the first ever Asian American woman to host an NPR program.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we turn the tables on this stellar interviewer and ask her about her life and work. She graciously joined KLCC to headline our event - Raising Our Voices, and on the show you’ll hear from a voice that brings the news to millions of Americans in the evening. It’s a special Oregon On The Record with Ailsa Chang.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
