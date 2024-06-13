One year later: Oregon's psilocybin industry is maturing and progressing

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we check in with Cathy Jonas of EPIC Healing Eugene, the very first psilocybin service center to receive a license in Oregon, and find out how its going.

This fledging industry has evolved from start-up to somewhat normalized operations and growing pains remain.

It's still expensive, it still requires long wait times, but it has now taken its place alongside every other industry throughout Oregon, and is offering services to residents and clientele from other states and even other nations.

We also talk with Michelle Dennehy of ODFW about the recent prohibition of shellfish harvesting due to toxicity.

Show links:

Oregon Psilocybin Services

EPIC Healing Eugene

Oregon Health Authority shellfish resources

