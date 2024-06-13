© 2024 KLCC

One year later: Oregon's psilocybin industry is maturing and progressing

By Michael Dunne
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:15 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we check in with Cathy Jonas of EPIC Healing Eugene, the very first psilocybin service center to receive a license in Oregon, and find out how its going.

This fledging industry has evolved from start-up to somewhat normalized operations and growing pains remain.

It's still expensive, it still requires long wait times, but it has now taken its place alongside every other industry throughout Oregon, and is offering services to residents and clientele from other states and even other nations.

We also talk with Michelle Dennehy of ODFW about the recent prohibition of shellfish harvesting due to toxicity.

Show links:

Oregon Psilocybin Services
EPIC Healing Eugene
Oregon Health Authority shellfish resources

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
