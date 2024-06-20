© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

With whales, size matters, and that's becoming a problem off our coast

By Michael Dunne
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Grey Whale size differential
Photos courtesy of the Geospatial Ecology of Marine Megafauna (GEMM) Lab at Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute.
Grey Whale size differential

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, K.C. Bierlich, Assistant Professor and Leigh Torres, Associate Professor at Oregon State University, will talk about a study they authored which shows that grey whales off the Oregon Coast are smaller than their ancestors and that could become a huge problem for the species and the ocean.

The study suggests that climate changes impacting the whale's food source is a leading reason for the change. And this size differential has big implications for the species, as well as the entire ocean ecosystem.

Show links:

OSU Marine Mammal Institute

OSU GEMM lab

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes