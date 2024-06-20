With whales, size matters, and that's becoming a problem off our coast

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, K.C. Bierlich, Assistant Professor and Leigh Torres, Associate Professor at Oregon State University, will talk about a study they authored which shows that grey whales off the Oregon Coast are smaller than their ancestors and that could become a huge problem for the species and the ocean.

The study suggests that climate changes impacting the whale's food source is a leading reason for the change. And this size differential has big implications for the species, as well as the entire ocean ecosystem.

Show links:

OSU Marine Mammal Institute

OSU GEMM lab

