Connected Lane County to try novel approach in assisting area youth

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a conversation with Heidi Larwick, Executive Director and Annie Dropek, Program Lead with Connected Lane County. The organization is part of a pilot program to provide direct cash transfers to young adults to help keep them out of homelessness.

Connected Lane County provides services for underserved youth in Lane County. It works with Lane County school districts, industry partners, workgroups, and community organizations to create opportunities and prepare youth for their lives beyond high school.

