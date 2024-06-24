© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record

Connected Lane County to try novel approach in assisting area youth

By Michael Dunne
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:46 PM PDT
First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson (left), Governor Tina Kotek, and Connected Lane County's Heidi Larwick tour the organization's
Connected Lane County
First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson (left), Governor Tina Kotek, and Connected Lane County's Heidi Larwick tour one of the organization's facilities in 2023.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a conversation with Heidi Larwick, Executive Director and Annie Dropek, Program Lead with Connected Lane County. The organization is part of a pilot program to provide direct cash transfers to young adults to help keep them out of homelessness.

Connected Lane County provides services for underserved youth in Lane County. It works with Lane County school districts, industry partners, workgroups, and community organizations to create opportunities and prepare youth for their lives beyond high school.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
