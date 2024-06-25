© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Protecting our elders: Abuse of seniors on the rise

By Michael Dunne
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Pexels
Pexels

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Geoff Clark and Dwight Stauffer with the Senior & Disability Services Division with the Lane Council of Governments about the rise in elder abuse and what can be done about it.

June is elder Abuse Awareness Month and many older citizens in the community can fall victim to a number of abuses, including financial, physical and mental. Lane Council of Governments has a division that investigates elder abuse throughout the county and they provide tips and counsel on this edition of Oregon On The Record.

Show link:

Lane Council of Governments Adult Protective Services

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
