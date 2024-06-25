Protecting our elders: Abuse of seniors on the rise

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Geoff Clark and Dwight Stauffer with the Senior & Disability Services Division with the Lane Council of Governments about the rise in elder abuse and what can be done about it.

June is elder Abuse Awareness Month and many older citizens in the community can fall victim to a number of abuses, including financial, physical and mental. Lane Council of Governments has a division that investigates elder abuse throughout the county and they provide tips and counsel on this edition of Oregon On The Record.

Show link:

Lane Council of Governments Adult Protective Services