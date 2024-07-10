© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Grants Pass vs. Johnson: Now what?

By Michael Dunne
Published July 10, 2024 at 2:30 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Jane Vaughan of Jefferson Public Radio and Tung Yin, a law professor at Lewis and Clark College, about what the recent ruling from the Supreme Court on the issue of homelessness will mean to cities in Oregon and the nation.

An ordinance out of Grants Pass, Oregon that allows cities to outlaw public camping and – some argue – outlaw homelessness is now the law of the land.

You'll hear local reaction from Grants Pass as well as context from a legal scholar on what the ruling we mean going forward.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
