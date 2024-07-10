Grants Pass vs. Johnson: Now what?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Jane Vaughan of Jefferson Public Radio and Tung Yin, a law professor at Lewis and Clark College, about what the recent ruling from the Supreme Court on the issue of homelessness will mean to cities in Oregon and the nation.

An ordinance out of Grants Pass, Oregon that allows cities to outlaw public camping and – some argue – outlaw homelessness is now the law of the land.

You'll hear local reaction from Grants Pass as well as context from a legal scholar on what the ruling we mean going forward.

