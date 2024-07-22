© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden talks national and local politics

By Michael Dunne
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden
Ed Keene
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

On this edition of Oregon On The Record; our somewhat regular check in with Senator Ron Wyden and ask him about all the things going on in the world and here at home.

In this conversation Sen. Wyden weighs in on the Republican’s platform following the RNC, his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold laws like those in Grants Pass that would impose criminal penalties for public camping and public sleeping, and his call for an investigation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over concerns of tax avoidance.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes