Oregon Senator Ron Wyden talks national and local politics

On this edition of Oregon On The Record; our somewhat regular check in with Senator Ron Wyden and ask him about all the things going on in the world and here at home.

In this conversation Sen. Wyden weighs in on the Republican’s platform following the RNC, his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold laws like those in Grants Pass that would impose criminal penalties for public camping and public sleeping, and his call for an investigation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over concerns of tax avoidance.

