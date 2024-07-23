Ore-a-GUN: The state is a leader in firearm purchases

In 2023, Oregon had the fourth most gun sales per capita, with 1,372 sales per 10,000 people aged 21 or older. The only states with higher sales rates were Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.

Why is that?

To find some answers we going to begin a two-part series about the proliferation of guns in our state and have some conversations about what it means and the potential consequences.

Today we are going to talk with Alan Torres of the Register Guard and Dagan Wright, Ph.D. of the Oregon Health Authority about what this massive amount of guns can mean to our health and wellbeing.