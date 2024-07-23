© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Ore-a-GUN: The state is a leader in firearm purchases

By Michael Dunne
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
The Lane County Sheriff's office says these weapons and parts were discovered in a storage unit following a search warrant in Springfield.
Lane County Sheriff
The Lane County Sheriff's office says these weapons and parts were discovered in a storage unit following a search warrant in Springfield.

In 2023, Oregon had the fourth most gun sales per capita, with 1,372 sales per 10,000 people aged 21 or older. The only states with higher sales rates were Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.

Why is that?

To find some answers we going to begin a two-part series about the proliferation of guns in our state and have some conversations about what it means and the potential consequences.

Today we are going to talk with Alan Torres of the Register Guard and Dagan Wright, Ph.D. of the Oregon Health Authority about what this massive amount of guns can mean to our health and wellbeing.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
