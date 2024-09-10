© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Goin' Mobile: Lane County's new mental health crisis vans

By Michael Dunne
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Lane County Mobile Health Van
Lane County
Lane County Mobile Health Van

You’ve probably heard numerous times that Oregon ranks near the bottom in the nation in terms of spending on mental health.

And that lack of resources manifests itself most noticeably on the streets and roads of communities both large and small.

However, one bright spot in this situation is occurring in Lane County as a new program of mobile mental health crises vehicles have begun to hit those streets and rural roads in search of individuals suffering mental health emergencies.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Olivia McClelland, the Supervisor of the new Lane County Mobile Crisis Response Program and learn how they are staffing up to serve the county.

Of course Eugene and Springfield have benefits from a program like CAHOOTs for years, but this new county program aims to increase services to the more rural areas.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record.
