Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Green and clean: Oregon's Energy Plan

By Michael Dunne
Published September 17, 2024 at 2:34 PM PDT
An array of solar panels in Oregon.
Courtesy of the City of Corvallis

The mission of the Oregon Department of Energy is to help Oregonians make informed decisions and maintain a resilient and affordable energy system.

Within that mission is a mandate to educate, regulate and manage energy systems for the state. Now, after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the department is getting a lot more resources and money to carry out its mission.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Emily Salmeri of the Oregon Department of Energy about how new federal grants will improve the state's Green Energy future.

There a lot of money coming into the state, but the parameters of this historic federal act also means that the department needs to compete for more packages of funding to do even more.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
