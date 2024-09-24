Missing the Mark? NW Natural and Clean Energy Goals

Oregon’s largest provider of gas services, Northwest Natural, pledged several years ago that they would be adding a good amount of renewable natural gas to their production in order to transition away from the finite resource of traditional natural gas.

The problem is that after making that pledge, the utility is nowhere near where they said they would be by 2024.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from McKenzie Funk, a reporter at ProPublica, the nonprofit news organization, that broke the story of NW Natural’s big miss, and you’ll also hear from Mary Moerlins, Director of Environmental Policy at Northwest Natural about what they say caused the shortfall in projections.

You’ll also hear how from both parties about how the transition to green energy is not easy by any stretch of the imagination.

