© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Missing the Mark? NW Natural and Clean Energy Goals

By Michael Dunne
Published September 24, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
NW Natural workers
NW Natural
NW Natural workers

Oregon’s largest provider of gas services, Northwest Natural, pledged several years ago that they would be adding a good amount of renewable natural gas to their production in order to transition away from the finite resource of traditional natural gas.

The problem is that after making that pledge, the utility is nowhere near where they said they would be by 2024.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from McKenzie Funk, a reporter at ProPublica, the nonprofit news organization, that broke the story of NW Natural’s big miss, and you’ll also hear from Mary Moerlins, Director of Environmental Policy at Northwest Natural about what they say caused the shortfall in projections.

You’ll also hear how from both parties about how the transition to green energy is not easy by any stretch of the imagination.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes