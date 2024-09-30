© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

From the president's desk: A look at LCC from the top

By Michael Dunne
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Dr. Stephanie Bulger
Donald L. Carlton
Dr. Stephanie Bulger

In 2012, the general enrollment of Lane Community College was nearly 20,000. In 2022 it was down to around 8,000.

The good news is that enrollment is ticking up for the college. The bad news is that it still has a long way to go.

Today on the show, a conversation with the person directly responsible for the overall health, growth and trajectory of Lane Community College, President Dr. Stephanie Bulger. A veteran community college leader, Bulger is working to not only build up enrollment, but also build up high tech facilities, build up a diverse and thriving study body and build up an institution that can train individuals ready to work and succeed in a 21st century workforce.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
