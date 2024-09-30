From the president's desk: A look at LCC from the top

In 2012, the general enrollment of Lane Community College was nearly 20,000. In 2022 it was down to around 8,000.

The good news is that enrollment is ticking up for the college. The bad news is that it still has a long way to go.

Today on the show, a conversation with the person directly responsible for the overall health, growth and trajectory of Lane Community College, President Dr. Stephanie Bulger. A veteran community college leader, Bulger is working to not only build up enrollment, but also build up high tech facilities, build up a diverse and thriving study body and build up an institution that can train individuals ready to work and succeed in a 21st century workforce.

