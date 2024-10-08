Vine of the times: King Estate's competitive advantage

Oregon's neighbor to the south, California, produces a massive amount of wine. To the north, Washington also produces a huge amount. Sandwiched in between is good old Oregon, and specifically the Willamette Valley, which while being dwarfed by the wine growing regions elsewhere, produces some of the best vines and grapes around.

And king among the vineyards in this region – when it comes to a practice called biodynamic growing – is the aptly named King Estate.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from its Co-founder and Co-CEO about how they grow their celebrated wines, but also how the Willamette Valley truly punches above its weight in creating some of the best wines in the nation.

In wine making, sometimes being bigger is not always best, and King Estate and others in the region show why being smaller can be a huge advantage.

