In 2022, Val Hoyle succeeded longtime Oregon representative Peter DeFazio. In a few weeks, several candidates want to unseat her and become the next United States Representative for Congressional District 4.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a forum with those candidates - Republican candidate Monique DeSpain and Pacific Green Party candidate Justin Filip.

Val Hoyle was invited to participate, but her campaign declined the invitation.

Show links:

Monique DeSpain

Justin Filip