Skunked: OSU Researcher finds fascinating facts about Western Spotted Skunks

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Marie Tosa, an Oregon State University Doctorial student who spent two years studying the Western Spotted Skunk. She was sprayed more times than many people have even visited its home in the Cascade wilderness, as part of her study of these elusive creatures. In that time, she tracked, trapped and studied dozens of these tiny mammals and found out some truly amazing things about skunks.

They aren’t just nature’s most famous stinkers, they are a true gauge of the health of an ecosystem, and despite their size, they roam so much further than we ever thought possible.

