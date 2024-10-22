© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Skunked: OSU Researcher finds fascinating facts about Western Spotted Skunks

By Michael Dunne
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Western Spotted Skunk
Oregon State University
Western Spotted Skunk

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Marie Tosa, an Oregon State University Doctorial student who spent two years studying the Western Spotted Skunk. She was sprayed more times than many people have even visited its home in the Cascade wilderness, as part of her study of these elusive creatures. In that time, she tracked, trapped and studied dozens of these tiny mammals and found out some truly amazing things about skunks.

They aren’t just nature’s most famous stinkers, they are a true gauge of the health of an ecosystem, and despite their size, they roam so much further than we ever thought possible.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes