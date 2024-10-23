© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Election perception: How Lane County manages the voting process

By Michael Dunne
Published October 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Lane County Election Staff
Lane County
Lane County Election Staff

"The election of our lifetime." "The election to save democracy." These are just a couple of the breathless headlines that are prevalent in the lead up to the November election.

And while the stakes of any presidential election are high, nothing matters more than the vote itself. It is after all, the lynchpin of the democratic process.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll get the 411 on voting in Lane County. Everything from the basic process, to the journey your ballot takes from mailbox or ballot drop box, and also the ways election officials both work to ensure your vote is safe and secure, and also to debunk conspiracy theories about voter fraud and election interference.

There a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure your vote counts and that you can count on election officials to keep November 5th safe and secure.

Voter information:

Lane County Election page
Election Security

