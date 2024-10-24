Where the boys aren't: On college campuses, a growing disparity of gender

Coeducation obviously means the teaching of both male and female students. But what may not be obvious to many is that its not nearly as “CO” as it used to be. Today, the national average of students on college campuses shows that 60% of these students are women.

And while of course its great news that women (who were once shunned on college campuses) are obtaining higher education, there might be a hidden problem here. Are male students forgoing college because to their mind its becoming too feminine?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from CJ Pascoe, a University of Oregon Professor of Sociology and Erin Hays, Director of Admissions about the possible reasons why more women and less men are attending college.

