Election Blues: Strategies to cope with anxiety and confusion on Election Day

While all elections can create stress, this one has felt like a level ten. For many people, the idea that our nation might shift radically in one direction or another depending on today’s outcome can truly make one feel completely out of control.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Dr. Arissa Walberg about how to cope with anxiety and feeling out of control due to a major presidential election and a talk with Professor Leslie Leve from the University of Oregon about how parents can talk to their adolescents about election uncertainty.

Show links:

PeaceHealth Behavioral Health

Psychology Today

National Scientific Council on Adolescence

