Election Blues: Strategies to cope with anxiety and confusion on Election Day

By Michael Dunne
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
While all elections can create stress, this one has felt like a level ten. For many people, the idea that our nation might shift radically in one direction or another depending on today’s outcome can truly make one feel completely out of control.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Dr. Arissa Walberg about how to cope with anxiety and feeling out of control due to a major presidential election and a talk with Professor Leslie Leve from the University of Oregon about how parents can talk to their adolescents about election uncertainty.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
Latest Episodes