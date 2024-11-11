© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

A day on: supporting veterans today and every day

By Michael Dunne
Published November 11, 2024 at 3:00 PM PST
Craig Remer
Pexels
Craig Remer

On This Veterans Day edition of Oregon On the Record, you'll hear from Joby Reily of Lane County Veteran Services and Amy Almond-Scmid of the Returning Veterans Project, who both work to ensure that veterans can get housing support, education support, mental help support and more.

And much of that support is in the form of helping veterans navigate bureaucracies to find the support and assistance the need. And when talking about the Department of Veterans Affairs or VA, your talking about the second largest agency in the Federal Government with over 400,000 employees, or 20% of the entire federal workforce.

Show links:

Lane County Veteran Services
Returning Veterans Project

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
