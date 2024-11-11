A day on: supporting veterans today and every day

On This Veterans Day edition of Oregon On the Record, you'll hear from Joby Reily of Lane County Veteran Services and Amy Almond-Scmid of the Returning Veterans Project, who both work to ensure that veterans can get housing support, education support, mental help support and more.

And much of that support is in the form of helping veterans navigate bureaucracies to find the support and assistance the need. And when talking about the Department of Veterans Affairs or VA, your talking about the second largest agency in the Federal Government with over 400,000 employees, or 20% of the entire federal workforce.

