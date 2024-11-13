© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Prescription for disaster: The retreat of pharmacies in Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published November 13, 2024 at 7:41 PM PST
CVS just announced a massive closure of pharmacies nationwide. Walgreens made a similar announcement. And of course here in Oregon, Bi-Mart complety shuttered its pharmacy operation in 2021.

One might say that the huge reduction in pharmacies in our nation and state is a prescription for disaster. After all, with the population getting older and more reliant on medicines and healthcare in general, this reduction in pharmacies probably couldn’t come at a worse time.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Chunhuei Chi, Professor, Global Health Program and Health Management and Policy Program at Oregon State University, who is quite concerned about this situation and sees it as a problem without boundaries which will impact people in the largest cities and the smallest towns.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
