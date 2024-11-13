Prescription for disaster: The retreat of pharmacies in Oregon

CVS just announced a massive closure of pharmacies nationwide. Walgreens made a similar announcement. And of course here in Oregon, Bi-Mart complety shuttered its pharmacy operation in 2021.

One might say that the huge reduction in pharmacies in our nation and state is a prescription for disaster. After all, with the population getting older and more reliant on medicines and healthcare in general, this reduction in pharmacies probably couldn’t come at a worse time.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Chunhuei Chi, Professor, Global Health Program and Health Management and Policy Program at Oregon State University, who is quite concerned about this situation and sees it as a problem without boundaries which will impact people in the largest cities and the smallest towns.

